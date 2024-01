Photo: Castanet

The Penticton Library and the Penticton Museum and Archives are closed due to a flood.

The City of Penticton sent out a press release with the announcement Tuesday morning.

"Crews are working to repair the problem as quickly as possible and updates on when the facility will reopen," the press release reads.

Updates will be shared when available.

Tuesday's Brown Bag Lecture, "Cottonwoods are Controversial," has been postponed until April 2 from 12 to 1 p.m.