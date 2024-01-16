Penticton council to kick off year of meetings with motions about rentals, city services

Photo: Castanet

Two Penticton councillors are planning to bring concerns to the table at the first meeting of the year this week.

On Tuesday, council will discuss two notices of motion, brought up by Couns. Amelia Boultbee and Helena Konanz respectively.

Boultbee's motion proposes probing city service and staffing levels through a third party consultant to provide a "core review," ostensibly with an eye to probing city services that are provincial areas of jurisdiction and how much those are costing.

Konanz's motion is to send a letter to the provincial government asking that Penticton be exempt from new short-term rental regulations, similar to tourism communities like Osoyoos.

B.C. will soon be requiring those offering short-term accommodation in non-exempt communities to live on the property they are renting out, which city staff estimated in November impacts approximately one half of all current licensed short-term rental operators in Penticton

Konanz is seeking support for the letter from her fellow councillors, urging the province to take into account “Penticton’s unique economy and the role that short-term rentals play in supporting our tourism industry.”

Both councillors will be able to discuss their motions with the rest of the council table on Tuesday afternoon, as part of the regular agenda.

The public is welcome at the first council meeting of the year, as with all regular council meetings. The meeting kicks off at 1 p.m. at City Hall, and can also be accessed online on the city's website.