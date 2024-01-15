Feedback session on Area I RDOS budget planned at Apex

Photo: Castanet

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be hosting a public feedback opportunity on its 2024 proposed budget, specifically geared to Area I Apex residents.

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time: 2:30 to 3:00 pm – Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue update and Q&A with Chief Kelly Johnston, 3:00 to 4:00 pm – RDOS Budget 2024 Electoral Area “I” (Apex) presentation and Q&A

Location: The Gunbarrel Saloon, 398 Strayhorse Road, Apex Mountain Resort

Jim Zaffino, RDOS chief administrative officer, and Subrina Monteith, Area I director will be present to answer queries.

The draft budget was reviewed by the RDOS board at two workshop meetings in December, and first reading is expected to take place on Thursday, Jan. 18 to kick off community consultation.



Any questions about or feedback on the budget can be sent to [email protected], sent in the mail or dropped off at the district office at 101 Martin Street in Penticton.