Evening of laughs kicking off Train Wreck Comedy's 2024 season in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Lori Ferguson Ford, performing at a previous Train Wreck Comedy event.

Catch one of Canada's much-lauded hilarious female comics on stage this week for one night only in Penticton.

Train Wreck Comedy is bringing Lori Ferguson Ford to the stage at The HUB on Martin this Thursday, Jan. 18.

Ferguson Ford is a 35-year veteran of the comedy scene, having been voted "B.C.'s Funniest New Comic" and "B.C.'s Funniest Woman" over her career that has been picking up steam since 1988.

She has toured across Canada and the United States, bringing laughs to legendary stages such as Yuk Yuk’s, The Improv, Laugh Factory, and the Comedy Store.

Fans may also know her from her many TV appearances o CTV, CBC, WTN, and The Comedy Network.

Ferguson Ford has a recent album with Just For Laughs showcases her down-to-earth comedic style that consistently makes her an audience favourite.

"Mark your calendars for a night of hilarity as Lori Ferguson Ford guarantees laughter not just as an option, but as a certainty!" says Train Wreck Comedy.

For ticket information, visit www.trainwreckcomedy.com.