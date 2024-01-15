Penticton council to consider adopting code of conduct with fines for breaches

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council will soon discuss whether to implement a code of conduct for itself, with financial implications for those found breaching it.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will hear a staff report following their involvement in a regional working group involving member communities of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

During several meetings and through research on other such models around the province, a draft code of conduct for elected officials was created, which the RDOS voted to adopt in September 2023.

Now, Penticton council will decide whether to adopt it too.

The code requires:

Council members carry their duties out with integrity Council members be accountable for decisions they make and actions they take in the course of their duties Council members be respectful of others Council members demonstrate leadership and collaboration

The goal would be a way to hold elected officials responsible for their actions while in council, interacting with staff and volunteers, the public and media, and their use of gifts and public resources.

The proposed policy follows the District of Squamish's model, which sees council members investigated after conduct complaints and, should the complaint be found valid, punished by escalating penalties to their salary.

A first breach would see a 10 per cent pay cut for the year, second would be 15 per cent, third and all others would be 25 per cent.

Breaches made inadvertently, out of an error in judgement or made in good faith would be considered not necessary for punitive damages.

In the report headed for council Tuesday, staff note that financial implications of adopting the code of conduct are "difficult to gauge" at this time.

"it would depend on the number of complaints received and the level of complexity and investigation required. To minimize the potential cost impacts staff have proposed a number of measures (e.g. limit who can make a complaint, informal resolution processes, limited cost reimbursement) to try and ensure such costs are minimized as much as possible," reads the staff report.

Council members will discuss whether to adopt the code on Tuesday.