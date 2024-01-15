Dine Around is coming: Here are the South Okanagan spots participating

Photo: Palmer Steakhouse

The annual Dine Around province-wide food celebration is just a few days, and many South Okanagan restaurants are getting in on the fun with special tasting menus.

From Jan. 17 to Feb. 11, communities around B.C. will be celebrating their local food offerings.

Participating restaurants put together special prix-fixe multi-course menus at varying price points, depending on the locations.

In the South Okanagan, some local favourites are excited to be welcoming diners:

15 Park Bistro in Osoyoos

Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Elma in Penticton

Hooded Merganser in Penticton

Kin & Folk in Penticton

Match Eatery and Public House in Penticton

Naramata Inn in Narmata

Nk'Mip Cellars in Oliver

Orolo Restaurant and Bar in Penticton

Palmer Steakhouse Casual in Penticton

Slackwater Brewing in Penticton

Sociale Enoteca Ristorante in Penticton

The Bear, The Fish, The Root and The Berry in Osoyoos

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland

For more information, click here.