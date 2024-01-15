Dine Around is coming: Here are the South Okanagan spots participating

Photo: Palmer Steakhouse
The annual Dine Around province-wide food celebration is just a few days, and many South Okanagan restaurants are getting in on the fun with special tasting menus.
From Jan. 17 to Feb. 11, communities around B.C. will be celebrating their local food offerings.
Participating restaurants put together special prix-fixe multi-course menus at varying price points, depending on the locations.
In the South Okanagan, some local favourites are excited to be welcoming diners:
- 15 Park Bistro in Osoyoos
- Cannery Brewing in Penticton
- Elma in Penticton
- Hooded Merganser in Penticton
- Kin & Folk in Penticton
- Match Eatery and Public House in Penticton
- Naramata Inn in Narmata
- Nk'Mip Cellars in Oliver
- Orolo Restaurant and Bar in Penticton
- Palmer Steakhouse Casual in Penticton
- Slackwater Brewing in Penticton
- Sociale Enoteca Ristorante in Penticton
- The Bear, The Fish, The Root and The Berry in Osoyoos
- Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland
For more information, click here.