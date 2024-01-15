Stay warm during cold snap by exploring what Penticton has to offer indoors

Photo: Visit Penticton

Brrr! Keep warm with plenty of fun inside activities throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Warm up with a glass of wine on a unique and relaxing wine tour - yes, even in winter! Wicked Wine Tours, based out of Kelowna but active in the South Okanagan, is offering up tours throughout the winter season.

“While the vineyards may be resting under a blanket of snow, our winter tours provide a unique experience,” said Wicked Wine Tours president Nicholas Wilson.

“Winter wine tours have become increasingly popular as visitors increasingly see Kelowna as a year-round destination.”

Wicked Wine Tours operates their excursions in Penticton, Lake Country, and east Kelowna.

“While some wineries limit their operations, many remain open, offering a distinct charm against the winter backdrop,” said Wilson. “Tasting rooms are much quieter, and the owners and winemakers themselves often deliver the wine tastings!”

Customize the experience by adding lunch or upgrade to an artisan cheese pairings to your tour.

“Wicked Wine Tours ensures there's something for everyone. Our private tours and custom experiences also allow guests to tailor their journey, making each tour and visit distinct and memorable,” said Wilson.

Wicked Wine Tours is celebrating their 10th anniversary in year, so check back for updates to wineries and tour packages.

And keep Wicked Wine Tours in mind when considering a shuttle option for those outdoor activities when the arctic winds pass.

For more information, visit wicked.tours

Cheer on the Penticton Vees during the regular season, and top prospects happening later this month.

The next game to take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre is Jan. 26, so be sure to check out pentictonvees.ca for a full schedule and valleyfirsttix.com for tickets.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Penticton as a part of their 2024 World Tour! Kicking off at the SOEC on Jan. 23, the show is a must see full of dribbling, spinning and dunking as the team takes on their rivals the Washington Generals.

Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and taxes and can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com

Stretch your legs at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre at 2111 Main Street and check out some deals, or play a round of chess near the food court on the oversized set.

The food court has several new options to taste and savour, including H&L Dumplings and Mr. Mark's Caribbean Food.

For more information, visit cherrylane.ca

And don’t forget to visit the Penticton Museum and Archives and the Penticton Art Gallery, two venues full of local art and history.

Located at 785 Main St., the museum is featuring the R.N. Atkinson Temporary Exhibit Gallery, with most exhibits on display for three to four months. Entry is by donation, and for more information, visit penticton.ca

At the Penticton Art Gallery located at 199 Marina Way, the Under $500 Exhibit and Sale is on display alongside the "In Search Of Wandering Spirit" Alvin Elif Constant (1946-2006) exhibit.

Kids can also enjoy after-school programs, and other workshops catering to all ages include abstract painting, collaging, and drawing.

Visit pentictonartgallery.com for more information.

