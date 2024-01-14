Summerland rescue still has puppies looking for their forever home

Casey Richardson

After a group of eight Pit bull mix puppies were brought into the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary's care, three pups are still available to choose from to find your forever friend.

The Summerland rescue took them into their care in mid-December, who were promptly all named after precious gemstones.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said the Pitbull Rottweiler crosses are expected to get to about 60 to 90 pounds when full grown and are about 11 weeks old now.

Looking for their homes are Garnett, Diamond and Emerald.

"Garnet is a very inquisitive pup and is quite smart. He already knows how to sit on command and is almost completely housetrained Garnett is very sweet and loves to give kisses and follow you from room to room," Dunstan-Adams said.

After being socialized with other dogs, a cat and reptiles, the rescue believes that he would do great in a home with children of all ages and other pets.

" Although with children under the age of 13. All interactions with a dog should be monitored for everyone's safety."

Garnett would love a yard to play in or lots of trips to the dog park as he is an energetic boy.

"Garnet loves to travel. He travel as well in vehicles and enjoys the heated seats."

Next up in Diamond, nicknamed "Princess Diamond" as she loves attention.

"If you want an energetic pup that is the first to check out anything new, this is your girl. Diamond is fearless. It doesn't matter the size of a new dog or if there is a new person or a new toy to check out. She is leading the pack to get there first. This girl will be an amazing companion to someone who is as outgoing as she is," Dunstan-Adams said.

Diamond has been socialized with other dogs, a cat and reptiles as well. She would do great in a home with children of all ages and with other pets.

"Diamond would love a yard as well and her new home or lots of trips to the dog park or even out in the bush as she is raring to go for an adventure at any time."

If you're looking for a doggo with a bit of a calmer temprament, perhaps Emerald is for you.

"Do you need a couch potato pot that will snuggle under the blankets and watch Netflix or Disney plus with you but not judge you at all. This is your girl," Dunstan-Adams said.

While Emerald can be a little shy when meeting new people, she is very sweet and also socialized with other dogs, cats and reptiles and is doing really well.

"She's also coming out of her shell when meeting new people and is warming up to them quickly. Emerald would do best in a home that's a little quieter or with children that are over the age of 13 so that she doesn't get too frightened."

As Emerald is very smart and food driven, she would definitely be a great taste tester for you if you need a kitchen helper. She till loves to play, especially with crinkled toys, and would love to have a yard to run around in or again trips to the dog park for socialization.

Those interested in one of the "Gemstone Kids" can fill an adoption application on the Critteraid website here.

At this time, Critteraid is currently seeking foster parents that are able to take on dogs that have special needs, such as medical problems that may persist past adoption, and a possible permanent foster with a dog with medical problems.

Dunstan-Adams said they are also looking for a foster home that could take on a bonded pair of adult dogs.

Those interested in adoption or fostering can contact [email protected] or can fill out an adoption application or a foster application on their website.