Penticton ecologist leading lecture on how flood control impacts declining tree ecosystem

Photo: Kasey Moran Ellis Creek streambanks eroding, resulting in loss of cottonwood trees. Existing trees become drought stressed as the stream becomes more incised, taking the water table lower underground with it.

A Penticton-based riparian ecologist will be giving a lecture on a local environmental issue close to her heart that she's spent years researching — cottonwood ecology and restoration.

Kasey Moran recently completed a PhD in Forest and Conservation Science from UBC, studying cottonwood forests in the Okanagan in the context of river diking and channelization.

She describes her research and the upcoming lecture as her "life's work at the moment," hoping to figure out how to mobilize people to be on board with restoration and conservation.

On Tuesday, Moran takes part in the Brown Bag Lecture Series with the Penticton Museum and Archives, which encourages people to attend a lunch hour lecture with presentations and discussions on a variety of heritage and culture topics.

Her lecture is titled Cottonwoods are controversial: How flood control threatens one of the most important ecosystem in the Okanagan and what we can do about it. Moran said she hopes to teach people the basics on the cottonwood ecosystem, as well as the important relationships intertwined with it.

"What's at the crux of their controversial nature is the fact that cottonwood ecosystems need space to exist," Moran said. "Penticton has a much harder task ahead of itself if people are serious about restoring the ecosystem."

The scientist said her interest in the trees and their ecosystem stems way back to growing up in Twin Lakes.

"There was a cottonwood tree that I used to hide in when it was time to do the dishes. And we were friends. I would sit in the cottonwood tree and we would have a chinwag and the cat would sit with me and we'd watch the birds and it was a relationship that developed over many years in this tree."

Moran would enter into biology later in her life, diving into research on declining cottonwood populations and noticing the impact was largely due to past settler communities in the Okanagan building on former floodplains, enabled by river diking and channelization.

These engineering methods, popular in the 50s and 60s, were found responsible for historic and ongoing harm to floodplain forests, as well as the fish and wildlife species that depend on them. Similar to the Penticton Creek restoration project, which is removing the deteriorated remains from the concrete chute which was formed at the bottom of the creek years ago, is now intended to mitigate flood risk and restore the creek's natural habitat for fish and wildlife.

While that project is focused on in stream habitat restoration for salmon, Moran said it's not necessarily riparian forest restoration.

"A lot of the research that's done on cottonwoods comes out of Alberta, one of the foremost cottonwood experts in the world is actually at the University of Lethbridge," she added.

"I was making use of his research to try to understand what was going on in the Okanagan, and parts of it were matching up pretty well with the Similkameen. But the Okanagan is really different and the sort of fixes that he was able to apply to cottonwood ecosystems in Alberta I realized wouldn't necessarily work in this particular basin.

"So it's not as simple as setting the dike back from the river in agricultural areas I was hoping, we have to be talking about moving our infrastructure back from tributaries."

She noted cottonwood restoration requires changes to how the community thinks about and manages flood risk.

"Maybe the most controversial part is their requirement for rivers to move, they really need rivers to move. That's how they regenerate themselves. Newly deposited sediment is their nursery habitat. And their nursery habitat is created by large old cottonwoods falling into the river and capturing fine sediment," Moran explained.

"We need to back off, for one thing, which is much easier said than done. But it's not crazy and it's happening in a lot of places."

Moran pointed to projects happening in Grand Forks, where cities are making room for the river and moving back out of the floodplain.

"These are things that are being driven by insurance costs and will have positive effects for cottonwood ecosystems," she added.

"We're going to have to be thinking about upgrading the way we handle flood water, which is a natural process. A spring flood is a natural important part of how our ecosystem functions, but we're going to need to change the way we interact with those floods until there's an opportunity, given that we have to change at any rate to include riparian values."

Restoring the floodplain ends up creating room for the river to flood and provides space to replace or restore habitats impacted by dike construction.

Moran said it can be hard to convince people to make that a priority, which is understandable.

"It's really unfortunate when that's the driver because people are losing their homes and their investments. It's really complicated to try and convince somebody who's got a piece of private property next to the river that maybe they need to move it back or sell to a conservation organization," she added.

"But that's where we're moving to with climate change."

She hopes to draw people's attention to the benefits of the cottonwoods beyond just having more trees.

"it's an important part of bringing the salmon back. So there's an Indigenous food sovereignty element. Some people have spoken of it as a truth and reconciliation process, recognizing what we've done and then making sacrifices to bring the cottonwood back," she said.

"The Penticton Indian Band has been fighting for a really long time to reengage the floodplain through Penticton and I think supporting their efforts and generally supporting Indigenous governance is where I would put my money and my time, if I had any money."

While some smaller restoration initiatives have been successful on PIB land and throughout Mission Creek in Kelowna, there's more work to be done. Moran said that potentially, patches along Penticton's Ellis Creek would work for a similar project.

"Conserving cottonwood is really challenging, because there's so little of it left. And because it relies on these very dynamic systems where the rivers are moving and changing," Moran said.

"It's not like you can take a mature cottonwood forest behind a dike, where the flood can't get to it and conserve it forever because they don't regenerate unless there's active flooding."

Moran added it takes a long time to see progress on things like cottonwood restoration, but her main goal is to hang around and continue to push for some forward movement.

Join Moran on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Museum Auditorium located at 785 Main St. to learn more about the cottonwoods. Admission is by donation, with a suggested $2 amount for adults, and $1 for children.

For more information contact: 250-490-2451 or [email protected]