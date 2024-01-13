South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers raising funds through live auction dinner event

Photo: Crime Stoppers Penticton city council proclaimed January as Crime Stoppers Month

The non-profit organization behind securing key tips that are passed on to RCMP is bringing back one of their biggest fundraisers of the year in the next few weeks, after a pandemic haitus.

South Okanagan Similakmeen Crime Stoppers is hoping to see donations come in to keep attracting tipsters with knowledge of crimes, as they rely solely on the generosity of local businesses and citizens.

"We don’t receive funding from any law enforcement organizations or government so we carry out an annual fundraiser in order to carry on with operations," Tom Chapman, one of the directors shared.

The local crime stoppers group was founded in 1992, as a result of the the infamous riot of 1991.

Penticton was chosen to host the Music 91 festival, which was sponsored by the province, and featured a big name performer at the time — MC Hammer.

The group continues to aid in arrests and convictions in cases, thanks to ongoing tips that come into their organization.

On Jan 27, crime stoppers will be hosting their Copper Mug fundraiser, which is the first they’ve had since the onset of the pandemic.

Tickets are $30, which includes an full meal, and an exciting live auction with Tony Acland as M/C and auctioneer with a really good array of quality items on the auction block. The event kicks off with cocktails at 6 p.m.

For more information and tickets, reach out to [email protected], [email protected] or call 250-770-5684

In the South Okanagan, tips can be reported online at sostips.ca, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or download the P3 mobile app.

The dedicated phone line for the tip taking system does not have a caller ID and will not record the conversation between the tipster and the tip taker.