Frost Fest invites expert-level skiers and boarders to Penticton for rail jam

Photo: City of Penticton

With just one week until the City of Penticton hosts their first annnual Frost Fest Winter Carnival, excitement is spreading for the pro and expert-level skiers and snowboarders coming to compete.

The shredders have been invited to compete in the City’s newest event, the Downtown Throwdown Rail Jam.

“Next Saturday, Penticton will be the place to be, with everyone from BCHL hockey players and NHL alumni to pro skiers and boarders showing off their skills at Gyro Park,” Jeff Plant, Sport and Event Supervisor said in a press release.

“We’ll also have a full day of free activities for children in the park, brought to you by the organizers of Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest, so the Frost Fest Winter Carnival is definitely going to be an event you won’t want to miss.”

The Downtown Throwdown Rail Jam is the first event of its kind for Penticton, featuring multiple categories and said to boast up to $6,000 in cash (collected through registration fees) and prizes.

Spectators have the choice to watch the hockey and rail jam from the sidelines or the beverage garden.

The custom rail jam structure will be roughly 17 feet high and 100 feet long, built with help from Big Steel Box, Wildstone Construction, Home Hardware and Trademark Industries.

The festival will also have a DJ, food trucks, and free activity and craft stations set up at Gyro Park, including:

Decorate your own hot chocolate mug (while supplies last)

Deluxe hot chocolate stand

Create your own lantern

Warming/story time station

Photo station

Face painting

Maple syrup on snow

The City of Penticton Events team has partnered with the BCHL, Apex Mountain Ski Resort, Apex Freestyle Club, Freeride Boardshop and the organizers of HaHaHa Kidzfest to present Frost Fest Winter Carnival.

The Frost Fest Winter Carnival Schedule includes:

BC Hockey League Events at the outdoor rink 9 a.m. – Penticton Police vs. Firefighters Game 10:15 a.m. – Upper Deck Vees Game 11:30 a.m. - BCHL Skills Competition 12:30 p.m. - Alumni & Friends Game 2-4 p.m. - BCHL All-Star Tournament

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest activities - 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Gyro Park

Downtown Throwdown Rail jam - 5 p.m. at Gyro Park

Anyone who is interested in signing up as a volunteer for the kids’ activities is asked to apply online at hahahakidzfest.com/volunteer. For more information, visit penticton.ca/frost-fest