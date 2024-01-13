Public hearing coming up for downtown Summerland hotel and major apartment building

Photo: District of Summerland

A public hearing will be held Tuesday for a four storey, 51 room hotel, and a six storey, 84 residential unit apartment building, after Summerland council voiced their support in December.

The property, located at at 9514 & 9518 Julia Street and 14406 & 14408 Rosedale Avenue, was put forward for consideration with an Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning application.

The areas need to be rezoned to create one consolidated residential zoned parcel for the apartment building, and a consolidated tourist commercial zoned parcel that would allow for a hotel building, from their previous low density residential zoning.

The proposed apartment building use is intended to add to the district’s rental housing supply, with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units that will be available for rental accommodation purposes.

Public feedback from a prior public information meeting held by the developer revolved around concern for traffic in the area and needed road upgrades to accommodate the change.

Even with these concerns, most are in favour of the actual development (hotel and rental apartment building), with everyone agreeing this was a need for Summerland.

More information on the proposal can be found online in the public hearing agenda here.

City council will accept public feedback on the project on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in council chambers. The hearing will be followed by council deliberations and a vote on the project.