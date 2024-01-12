Apex Mountain Resort staying closed Saturday due to frigid temperatures

Photo: Apex Resort Live Webcam The top of Apex Mountain's quad chair on Friday night

With temperatures on Friday night sitting around -30 C at Apex Mountain Resort and no reprieve forecasted for Saturday, the team has announced their plan to remain closed on Saturday.

The mountain closed operations all day Friday.

"We have decided for everyone’s safety and enjoyment to not operate the lifts tomorrow," Apex said in a post Friday night.

"We don’t make these decisions without careful thought and consideration. We would much rather be operating, especially on a weekend, but feel this is the best decision considering the extremely cold temperatures and safety concerns."

The forecast for Saturday has the area remaining close to -30 C plus windchill in the morning and staying very cold throughout the day.

Apex said they will be operating on Sunday, as temperatures are forecasted to warm up to -11 C in the afternoon.

"We did receive over 60 centimetres of snow over the last six days and have surpassed a 100-centimetre base," they added.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding, Mother Nature can be difficult at times, more snow and warmer temps are in the forecast for the rest of this week."

The other South Okanagan ski hill, Baldy Mountain ski resort near Oliver, ceased operations Friday also due to freezing weather.

"[Saturday] looks hopeful to have all lifts turning, however expect a delayed opening on [Eagle Chair]," they wrote in their Friday morning update, which is their most recent available social media update as of Friday evening.