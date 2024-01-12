Local photographer captures spectacular ice features building along Okanagan Lake

The bone-chilling temperatures in the Okanagan at least bring one interesting side to the region — as showcase of unusual ice formations.

Penticton photographer Mike Biden braved the cold on Friday to capture some of them along Okanagan Lake.

The lake has started to see parts of it freeze along the lakeshore with the cold snap, however temperatures are often not cold enough for long enough to really freeze the lake.

The last recorded major freezing event where the lake was recorded as frozen over was 55 years ago in December 1968.

Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada previously told Castanet that Okanagan Lake is one of the hardest lakes to freeze because it’s so big.

Sometimes, the north end of the lake near Vernon will see some freezing since it shallows out.

“Even at Penticton, it can get a little ice around the edge just because you get that north wind, and any ice that forms pushes down towards Penticton...But it takes a lot to freeze Lake Okanagan,” Lundquist said.

Plenty of Castanet readers also captured video and pictures of interesting cloud formations over the lake.

Waterspouts on Okanagan Lake are not unusual when temperatures plummet, and luckily, the strong updraft doesn't actually pull much water from the lake.

With the deep freeze expected to last throughout the weekend, Okanagan Lake could see more of the spectacular temperature phenomenon seen in recent years.

