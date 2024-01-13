'Such a wild time': Local Penticton ceramic artist contestant on new CBC reality show backed by Seth Rogen

Photo: CBC Penticton artist Alice Gibson on the set of The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down.

A Penticton woman at the start of her ceramics career will be seizing the clay in an upcoming national reality tv show: The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down.

Alice Gibson, 22, is a Penticton born-and-raised artist who was honing her skills at Selkirk College's ceramics program in 2023 when one of her instructors mentioned an upcoming casting call for a new CBC show.

The show boasts executive producer and guest star Seth Rogen at the helm, and host Jennifer Robertson of beloved Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" fame. The stars work alongside two esteemed Canadian ceramics artists acting as judges, Brendan Tang and Natalie Waddell, as contestants compete in weekly creative tasks.

When Gibson first heard about it, the premise was intriguing, if a little intimidating.

"The whole process of sending the application was already so outside of my comfort zone," Gibson said.

"I just thought, I don't have anything going on after college and the filming was during the summer, so might as well put myself out there!"

Gibson said she never really expected to get a casting interview, and even when she was invited to fly to Toronto to audition for producers in person, she wasn't counting her chickens.

"I thought of [the audition experience] as a win in and of itself," Gibson said.

Then, on the very same day she was preparing her final ceramics showcase for school, she got a phone call inviting her to join the show as a contestant alongside a handful of other artists from around the nation.

"It was just a whirlwind of emotions," Gibson remembered. "It was quite the call to get, bringing to a close my time [at school] and embarking on another adventure."

The show was filmed over the summer in a studio space on Vancouver's Granville Island. Gibson describes the experience as "crazy" and "insane," having never been involved in a reality show-style production in front of the camera before.

"It was just such a foreign concept," she said. "But I was really excited to be there. Such a wild time in my life."

On set, she got to rub elbows with Rogen and Robertson, both of whom she was already a big fan of prior to the show.

"Some Canadian sweethearts for sure," Gibson said.

"I think it's so cool that [Rogen] is involved with the Canadian ceramics community. And with Jen, she nailed the hosting job. She's so funny, kind, such a genuine person, a ball of energy and light."

And judges Tang and Waddell were a source of inspiration and learning.

"So talented with their work in ceramics, and really just wonderful, beautiful kind people who did such a good job," Gibson said.

The show follows the progress of the talented group of potters week over week, tackling clever challenges to create beautiful art.

Of course, only one will be crowned "best at the wheel" at the end of the series, and Gibson's lips are sealed as to whether she came home with the top prize.

But at the very least, she brought home memories to last a lifetime.

"I'm so grateful for the experience. I got to meet the most incredible people through this experience, people I wouldn't have met because we come from all across the country," Gibson said.

"I'm excited for people to see all my pottery pals! It was just such a wonderful experience, and I got to do it with the best people."

Catch The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down on CBC or CBC Gem to cheer on Gibson as she represents Penticton and tries to handle the heat, premiering Thursday, Feb. 8.

Contributed YouTube/CBC