Highway 97 slide work north of Summerland continues normally in frigid cold weather

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said work is proceeding as planned for the Highway 97 slide site north of Summerland this week, despite the frigid cold temperatures.

A scheduled blast was completed on Thursday and work continues to progress normally in the cold weather.

"The safety of work crews is a top priority. The ministry and its contractor are monitoring conditions on an ongoing basis," the ministry said in a statement.

Work ahead for the site includes drilling, blasting, and removing material which are anticipated to continue through most of this winter.

In a statement to Castanet in Mid-December, the ministry said that to date at that point, the project has removed approximately 6,700 cubic metres of material through blasting, which amounts to roughly 11 per cent of the total estimated removal needs.

When Steve Sirett, executive director of the ministry's Southern Interior Highways and Regional Services division spoke to Castanet in October, he estimated that 60,000 cubic metres of material in total would need to be removed.

When asked this week by Castanet, the ministry did not answer queries as to whether they have an updated timeline for the completion for the project.

No projection has been stated for the full four-lane highway reopening.

Crews will be installing rock bolts and anchors as a further stabilization measure.

The ministry said that engineers are developing a design of permanent slide mitigation measures.

Highway closures for blasting are planned to continue to happen from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and be posted on the DriveBC.ca website at least 24 hours in advance.

Delays of up to 20 minutes may occur outside of scheduled blast times, as crews continue their work.