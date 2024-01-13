Citizens and district staff raise concerns over Summerland mine proposal

Photo: District of Summerland

Concerns about a proposed gravel mining operation in the Garnet Valley area has come from both local residents and District of Summerland staff.

On Tuesday, council will be hearing the comments drafted to be sent to the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation, regarding an operation application at 27410 Garnet Valley Road.

In a report to council, staff indicate they are uneasy that the gravel mine may be an attempt to get a foot in the door to remove environmentally sensitive habitat, paving the way for later rezoning to residential or agricultural use.

This stems from a six-year history dealing with applications from the landowner, many of which were for proposed domestic service hookups, a subdivision project, as well as unlawful tree-cutting, the latter of which led to a stop work order from the district.

Concerns from staff include environmental impacts, traffic, geotechnical stability, landslides, and impacts to existing district infrastructure. Many of these concerns are shared by members of the Garnet Valley Agritourism Association.

Vice chair for the association Alison Moyes said some of the main concerns are in regards to road structure and environment.

"The requirements for Garnet Valley Road is that it was just rebuilt with light use in mind, not industrial use with what we're estimating to be upwards of 2,000 truckloads so both ways to 4,000 trips across that road, back and forth," she said.

The district's staff report notes that the road will not be conducive to regular heavy truck traffic from gravel trucks and trailers.

"Our main irrigation line runs under that road too, which could be compromised over time," Moyes said.

The association is also concerned about safety on the road, which is shared by farms, ranches and cyclists in the area.

"We're promoting this as up-and-coming agritourism destination. We don't really believe that a mine belongs next to organic farms and agritourism businesses."

Protecting nearby Eneas Creek is top of mind too.

"Sediments, silt runoff and all the dust could compromise the Eneas Creek which runs through Garnet Valley, as well as overwintering populations and habitat for mule deer and other animals, " Moyes added, sharing her opinion and concern.

The staff report states that they have received reports from qualified professional biologists that the majority of the subject property is highly sensitive habitat area.

"From my perspective, I'm not sure if it makes economical sense in compromising all the businesses that we're creating and have already created....It really would be quite devastating for the businesses that we're trying to build. We're talking of like tens of millions of dollars invested into this region and all of that could be in jeopardy as a result," Moyes said.

Moyes is also the winemaker and general manager at Solvero Wines, which is located in the Garnet Valley area.

She said what was frustrating as well was the Garnet Valley Agritourism Association felt they didn't get proper notice from the ministry to respond.

A notice of application was published in the Summerland Review on Dec. 16, stating that "Any person affected by or interested in this program had 30 days from the date of publication to make written representation to the Chief Permitting Officer of Mines."

These letters were to be sent either to the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation at South Central Region at 2nd Floor, 441 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T3 or by email [email protected].

"Most of the members of our organization weren't even aware that this had been applied for and thank goodness somebody was actually looking out for it paying attention," Moyes said.

"Hopefully we're making people aware of Garnet Valley and how special it is. And we hope that they will support through this process, hopefully moving forward."

Steve Lornie, one of the directors of the agritourism association, will be making a presentation to Summerland council on the proposed mining operation at the Tuesday afternoon council meeting.

District staff will be presenting their report during the Tuesday evening council meeting, which can be found online in the agenda here, in which they urge council to recommend to the ministry that they refuse the mining application.