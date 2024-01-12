Penticton Feedway Foundation distributes $150k to community thanks to generous donations

Penticton's Feedway Foundation has distributed $150,800 in donations to a variety of community groups.
The organization held the Business Gives Back charitable event in November at the Penticton Lakeside Resort to gather funds, raising yet more at a recent comedy night and gathering grants, corporate and individual donations.
A chain of cash donations also came in from local community members and businesses in honour of the late Neil Jamieson, a founding member of the foundation with a fierce dedication to supporting kids' food programs in schools.
The Feedway Foundation runs breakfast programs from start to finish at five elementary schools in Penticton, serving 1,000 meals a week through the help of 60 volunteers with a budget of $60,000 for the entire school year.
In addition, the foundation supports all other schools in the district that have food programs through small cash donations.
"[Business Gives Back] would not be possible without our local business leaders and community members who sponsor, donate and attend this event, even in a difficult economy, they are supporting the event to fill the need," said Johnny Aantjes, on behalf of the foundation.
A full list of donation recipients from the 2023 Business Gives Back event is as follows:
- SD67 Schools / Penticton Breakfast Club $73,103.06
- Okanagan Humane Society $27,500.00
- ALERT $21,900.00
- JCI - Penticton $10,996.94
- Critteraid $3,800.00
- JumpStart $2,500.00
- Discovery House $2,000.00
- SOWINS $2,000.00
- United Way $1,000.00
- South Okanagan Children’s Charity $1,000.00
- Cadets: Army / Air $2,000.00
- AlleyCats Alliance $1,000.00
- The Foundry $1,000.00
- Agur Lake Camp $1,000.00