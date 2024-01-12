Penticton Rotary will not host popular Ribfest in 2024

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Penticton will not be hosting its annual Ribfest in 2024.

The summer event has traditionally been a major fundraiser for the Rotary's community and charitable initiatives.

For nearly a decade, it has been a cornerstone event for the July long weekend.

But in a brief social media post Friday, the festival page announced that the Rotary team of volunteers would not be hosting the 2024 event.

Barb Hoolaeff, owner of Smoke Dem Bones BBQ and past festival chairperson, was reached by phone.

"I can tell you that the 'Ribbers' are working with the city and a promotions company [from Vancouver], to look at a different date," Hoolaeff said, adding it is her understanding that the July long weekend is now off the table.

Hoolaeff said meetings and plans are in the works in the coming weeks to sort out options.

Following the social media post, the Rotary sent out a press release confirming the same announcement.

"With the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021, and the increase in cost for operating, the event is not sustainable for a club of this size," reads the release.

"Our club is sad to see this event end and is willing to work with a new nonprofit or group who would like to take over,” said Lori Lalonde, Rotary Club of Penticton president.

"We’d like to thank our business community and sponsors, who have been key to the success of Ribfest, and helping the Rotary Club of Penticton raise funds for our community.”