Baldy Mountain follows Apex in ceasing operations Friday due to extreme cold

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Baldy Mountain Resort ceases operations Friday due to extreme cold.

Baldy Mountain ski resort near Oliver has ceased operations Friday, due to freezing weather.

The resort made the announcement on social media Friday morning, after watching the conditions all morning.

"Despite our best efforts to open, we will close all operations for the day due to the extreme cold. Tomorrow looks hopeful to have all lifts turning, however expect a delayed opening on [Eagle Chair]," they wrote.

"Night skiing will remain cancelled for Saturday. Any online tickets purchased for today will be honoured for another day. We thank you for your understanding."

The other South Okanagan ski hill, Apex Mountain, is also closed for the day, after making the decision Thursday.

The Gunbarrel Saloon, Edge Bistro, Mountain Shop and General Store remain open Friday.

According to a social media update Friday morning, they hope to make a decision on operations for Saturday by the end of today.

"Be safe, be warm, and see you soon!"