Three Penticton Vees rank in NHL midterm scouting

Three Penticton Vees have cracked the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Max Heise, 17, Connor MacPherson, 18, and Francesco Dell’Elce, 18, all made the list.



Heise is ranked 171st among North American Skaters, closely followed by MacPherson at 179th, and Dell’Elce checks in at 197th. Heise and MacPherson are projected as sixth round selections, whereas Dell’Elce projects as a 7th round pick. All three are in the first season in the BCHL.



Heise, forward, has nine points (4G, 5A) in 28 games so far this season.



MacPherson, a winger, sits third in team scoring with 29 points (6G, 23A) in 32 games and leads the Vees with 23 assists.



Dell’Elce, a defender, leads the Vees in the back with 27 points (7G, 20A) in 32 games. He is the highest scoring rookie defenceman in the BCHL.



All three Vees were listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List in October.

The three Vees are among just nine BCHL players who were ranked in the Midterm Rankings.

The 2024 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 28-29, in Las Vegas.