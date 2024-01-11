Thompson-Okanagan ski hills closing lifts due to extreme cold

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort

While the first few weeks of the ski season were delayed due to lack of snow, the bitter cold temperatures leading into this weekend now have Thompson-Okanagan ski hills closing lifts — or closing entirely.

Big White Ski Resort outside of Kelowna announced on their social media Thursday morning that due to the cold conditions, some of their lifts, including the Bullet Express for night skiing, will be temporarily closed.

The Plaza Chair is set to remain open for those eager to hit the slopes at night. As of Thursday afternoon, four chairs were closed down, while 12 remain open.

"Stay updated on lift operations by checking our website. We're grateful for your understanding and cooperation during this arctic blast," Big White said in their update.

In a weekend operations update from Baldy Mountain Resort outside of Oliver, assistant resort manager Quinn Grafton said the plan is for Eagle Chair to close Friday, and their night skiing operations for both Friday and Saturday to be cancelled.

"Cold temperatures are rolling in quickly, with Friday to potentially reach -30 C," he said.

"Wind has also been a factor that we are watching closely, therefore please be aware that if the gusts make the chairlift rides significantly more uncomfortable during an already bitterly cold day, we may close Sugarlump Chair until conditions improve. Eagle Chair will reopen Saturday."

Keep an eye on their social media here or check their website for updates on operations.

Apex Mountain Resort announced on Thursday that they will be closing all lifts for day and night operations on Friday.

"The temperature forecast [is] of -27 C as a high with the windchill bringing it to -35/-40 C tomorrow," they said.

Plans are for the Gunbarrel Saloon, The Edge Bistro, Apex Mountain Shop and the General Store to remain open in the Apex village.

Normal daytime hours of operation are set to resume on Saturday. There will be no night skiing Friday and Saturday night. For more information, head to Apex's website here.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops announced that colder temperatures may affect the operation of some of their lifts and other on-mountain services. Their lifts and trail status webpage will be up-to-date on what's running over the weekend, which can be found online here.

As of Thursday afternoon, Sun Peaks had two chairs closed.

Over at Silver Star Mountain Resort near Vernon, they announced on Thursday that the Powder Gulch Chair and Home Run T-Bar will be closed for the day, along with Friday, Saturday and likely Sunday as well.

"The gondola will not be operations for night skiing on Jan 12 and 13. We anticipate operating Silver Queen Chair and Discovery Magic Carpet for night skiing," they said in their update.

To stay up to date on the lift operations, head to Silver Star's condition and forecast page here.

The SilverStar Rippers, Amped and Freeride programs are also cancelled for Jan 13 and 14.

For those hitting the slopes this weekend, reminders are to pack extra layers to stay warm, take regular breaks from the cold, eat well to fuel the body with energy to keep warm and use hand and toe warmers.