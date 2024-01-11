Penticton artist gives back to mental health causes through unique shoe series

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Mental Health Association is happy to accept $740 from Penticton artist Peggie Collins as part of the annual "100 Shoes for Mental Health" initiative.

Collins started the program back in 2021 to depict what many people were suffering with at the time — loneliness, isolation and anxiety.

Each painting in her series depicts a unique pair of shoes done in acrylic on paper, with a mat, and framed in a shadow box.

"In effect, it is a reminder to practice empathy, today and everyday. People struggle with segregation, loneliness and fear… they need help finding a way to stay mentally well," is how the series is described on Collins' website.

Funds raised from her sales go to mental health programs in the South Okanagan Unity Clubhouse and the daily meals program.

CMHA executive director Leah Schulting encourages people to engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma.

“Just like a pair of shoes, we are all unique and have our own path to mental wellness. Proper nutrition, adequate sleep, exercise, and engaging in activities such as painting have shown to improve overall mental wellness," Schulting said in a press release Thursday.

For more information on the CMHA, click here.