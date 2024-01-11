Otter Co-op scoops up another Penticton liquor store

Photo: Contributed Jak's at Cherry Lane will be rebranded under the Angry Otter umbrella.

Otter Co-op continues to grow in Penticton, taking over Jaks Liquor Store located at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre as its latest local venture.

The liquor store will soon be rebranded to Otter Co-op’s Angry Otter Liquor chain of stores, the 30th such store in British Columbia.

In 2023, Otter Liquor took over Riverside Liquor Store in Penticton as well as four local gas stations.

Locals do not have to be members to shop at Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor locations, but they do offer a one-time $10 membership fee to get cashback and benefits.

“We are incredibly excited for the continued expansion of the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor brands," said Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op, in a press release issued Thursday.

“This investment allows us to expand the number of services we directly provide our members within the Penticton community. As with all Otter commodities, we look forward to sharing our profits back with our members and continuing to build on giving back to the communities in which we live, work, play and do business in.”

Jak's signage will remain at the Cherry Lane location until the Angry Otter Liquor rebranding is approved in the coming months, along with rebranding at the Riverside Liquor Store location.