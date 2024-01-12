Summerland museum shares look back at cold spell in 1916 when Okanagan Lake froze over

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A photo from 1916 shows Okanagan lake frozen over, with a tug boat partially submerged in the ice.

With temperatures dropping across the valley, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a look back at an even colder spell in 1916 when Okanagan Lake significantly froze over.

According to the museum, the photograph shows several people, skating on the lake in front of the Naramata tugboat.

The photo, which was taken just off Crescent Beach in Summerland, shows the tug boat partially submerged in the ice.

"Just out of shot are The York tugboat and the SS Sicamous. The tugs would be used to break through the ice for the barges and stern wheelers, creating a channel for the bigger vessels to sail through," the museum said in their post.

One person who was identified in the photo was Nell Lawler, who was the wife of well-known Summerlander Jack Lawler.

Jack had moved to Summerland in 1910 and became the manager of the Okanagan Fruit Union packing house.

"Jack was so successful at fruit packing that he was asked to train packers, firstly for the Okanagan Valley and then nationally. Jack left Summerland for a few years, spending eight years demonstrating fruit packing and grafting for the federal government."

After his years farming, Jack went on to teach fruit packing at the Ontario Agricultural College in Guelph, MacDonald College in Quebec, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, and Fredericton, New Brunswick.

He then returned to become B.C. Fruit Shippers’ first manager in 1929. Jack's most unusual claim to fame was that he was crowned the World Champion Apple Packer.

"It's not unheard of for Okanagan Lake to freeze over, although what constitutes 'freezing over' is hotly debated. There are frequent reports of it freezing in places, but completely freezing lengthwise and widthwise is less common," the museum added.

"It is generally accepted that there have been nine recorded instances of the lake freezing over since 1893, with the last major freezing event being over 55 years ago in December 1968. Let's hope this cold spell doesn't last long enough for the lake to freeze over this year."

