Power in Penticton's north end restored

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The City of Penticton map now shows power has been restored at this time.

The city says it was due to a loss of supply from Fortis at the Westminster substation. Power was fully restored by 11:30 a.m. It has still not been determined if the cold weather was a factor in the interruption

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

The City of Penticton says it has identified the problem resulting in a large power outage in the city.

In a news release Thursday morning the city says crews are working to restore the issue and hope to have power restored within two hours.

According to the release the problem originates at the Westminster substation.

About 5,000 customers are without power and heat.

With temperatures falling the city has established warming spaces at the Penticton Library, Penticton Seniors' Drop-in Centre and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

"We'd also ask that you check in on neighbours in the impacted area to see how they're doing," the release states.

A further update will be provided later today.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

Power is out in parts of the north end of Penticton.

Roughly 5,000 customers suddenly lost power shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The outages are in the north end of the city and up the Naramata Bench. The outage is unplanned.

City crews are working on determining the cause and will have another update soon.

More to come.