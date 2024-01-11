Penticton counselling centre recommends tips to improve mental health with upcoming cold snap

Casey Richardson

The impending cold temperatures, cloudy skies and limited daylight got you down? You're not alone.

Winter blues can come around every year, bringing along its usual drop in mood or energy. And with frosty weather ahead for the South Okanagan, residents may be feeling the impact.

Lucinda Bibbs, clinic owner of South Okanagan Counselling and a Registered Clinical Counsellor, said this is usually because of a shift in our circadian rhythm, due to less light exposure.

This in turn effects two prominent hormones, which is melatonin and serotonin.

"With melatonin, we tend to see an increase because of the decreased light exposure. So an increase in our sleepiness and fatigue," she said. "With serotonin, it's a hormone that regulates our mood, our sleep and our appetite. And that tends to shift, usually there's a drop in that."

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, around 60 per cent of people living in Canada report feeling “the winter blues,” which can manifest as low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness and low energy.

Another form of winter blues is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is a form of depression that people in northern climates usually experience during the fall and winter months, when there’s less sunlight.

Counselling services report seeing an increase in calls and appointments when the cold sets in.

Bibbs said there are multiple ways to help when you are feeling a little down.

"I think the first piece is acknowledging and having a bit of compassion for yourself and for a lot of people. A slight drop in mood, enjoyment and behavioural activity patterns is, 'normal'. But to also recognize that there are some things that we can start to do to start to lift our mood and start to have more joy and more happiness during the dark months."

Next, she said it's important to look at how you eat, sleep, move and connect.

"So what are we eating? How are we taking care of our body? How are we moving, exercising? How are we sleeping? A lot of the time we're trying to get good sleep and more sleep. But contrary in the winter, sometimes we're over sleeping. And it's nice to kind of cut a bit more of a schedule on the hours in which we were sleeping and our awake cycles.

"Then also connect. So get out into the community, connect with friends and family. And sometimes this is more effortful, and we don't always feel like it as much as [we do] in the summer months. But it's so important to do so."

While colder temperatures can move people indoors more, Bibbs said many go into hibernation mode.

"What comes with that is a lot of social media, television, maybe news channels," she said. "So just being mindful of your inputs."

Where people can improve their inside living spaces, Bibbs explains, is by embracing the “hygge” which is Danish word for coziness or feeling warm, comfortable, and safe.

"What that means for them is creating an environment which feels warm. It's surrounded by good things and good people. And so when you think of that, it could be something as simple as lighting a candle, right? Or sitting by a fireplace, or inviting friends over for dinner? Or snuggle up with a movie and blanket or a book."

The hope is to find things that are nourishing, positive and warm the soul.

"So sometimes it doesn't even mean that you need to leave the house. I do, however, suggest having blinds open, retaining as much sunlight as possible, and spending time looking out the window."

There's also encouragement to seek counselling services to help.

"Everyone has a different idea of what therapy and counselling looks like. It's a different experience for everyone. But with that, I also believe that it is for everyone," Bibbs said.

While people could come to therapy that are struggling with addictions or going through a divorce or a particularly challenging time, Bibbs said many come in also for general day to day relationships and wanting to find a way to shift the way they show up for themselves.

"So there really is a diverse array of clientele and challenges and issues that we see here," she added.

"Cognitive behavioral therapies used as a treatment or to help with the winter blues, this really addresses kind of looking at our negative cognitions, or negative thought patterns, and trying to challenge them, find evidence for them, and seeing if we can challenge them, not necessarily in a positive light, but even just a more neutral light."

With everything, Bibbs said she feels connection is the key.

"If you notice someone's calling less or showing up less to activities, sometimes that can be assigned to that people are withdrawing and maybe isolating themselves. So, just be mindful of that both within yourself and with others, and do what you can to get out to connect."

Help is available for anyone. Call 1-800-SUICIDE at 1-800-784-2433 any time of the day or night if you or someone you know need someone to talk to about suicidal thoughts or ideas. For counselling options, head to the South Okanagan Counselling website here.