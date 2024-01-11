Similkameen Sizzle hot pepper festival starting preparations for fall return

Photo: Similkameen Sizzle Pepper Festival

Canada’s only celebration of peppers has announced the dates for this year's festival, ready to spice up everyone's taste buds in Keremeos.

Hosted by the Similkameen Country Development Association, the Similkameen Sizzle will be taking place on Sep. 21, 2024.

The event has boasted a Sizzle Market, which was full of fresh hot pepper products from jams and jellies to salsas, along with multiple competitions and activities to check out in previous years.

The main event, for those brave of heart and mighty of taste buds, is the hot pepper eating contest, which offers cash and product prizes for winners.

The official planning process will begin at the end of January. For those interested in joining the festival, email [email protected]

In the meantime, keep an eye on their Facebook page here for more information.