Southern Interior Horticultural Show coming to Penticton

A new project from the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with tree fruit and grape industries will be presented at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre next month.

The Southern Interior Horticultural Show will take place from February 16-17 to provide producers the opportunity to get the latest information on research, innovation, and farming practices from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable experts.

The two-day conference focuses on the apple, cherry, and grape sectors in B.C., will opportunities to attend sessions on soil health, water management, cutting-edge production information, pest management, climate adaptation, and innovative growing systems and new technology.

This will be held in conjunction with a horticultural tradeshow.

The show is being delivered in partnership with the B.C. Cherry Association, B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association, B.C. Grapegrowers’ Association, B.C. Wine Grape Council, Sustainable Wine Growing B.C., Wine Growers B.C., Okanagan-Kootenay Sterile Insect Release Program, New Variety Development Council, Okanagan Horticulture Advisors Group, and Summerland Variety Corp.

Funding for the conference is provided in part by the governments of Canada and British Columbia through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative.

Presentations will be recorded and available to registered attendees following the conference.

For more information and to register for the conferences, head to the website here.