Thompson-Okanagan businesses ready for surge in calls about frozen pipes

Casey Richardson

With temperatures quickly falling across the Thompson-Okanagan, homeowners are being provided tips on how to avoid frozen pipes.

Environment Canada is forecasting a double-digit deep freeze, with periods of snow beginning after midnight Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures are forecasted to begin falling to -10 C in the afternoon for some areas, before dipping past -20 C by nightfall.

These temperatures are expected to stick around until Tuesday for most parts of the Southern Interior.

Local companies say now is the time to prepare your homes, your pipes and any exterior valves.

"It can be quite hard on pipes especially when we've got drastic cold temperatures and then especially freezing, or freezing melting refreezing," said South Okanagan Total Restoration services project manager Marissa Hilton McPherson.

"It's damaging to pipes but we could also end up with ice damming issues, all sorts of things...You could wake up in the morning and you could be walking around in three inches of water."

Dan Evans, managing partner at Central Interior Pumps in Kamloops, said he expects calls to be coming in at the end of this week, similar to last year's deep freeze.

"I was getting seven or eight [calls] a day for like two weeks straight last year. Our phone's gonna ring guaranteed tomorrow morning, or on Friday. It’s going to be a s*** show," he said.

"A lot of people have pump houses for their rural water systems. So if they're on a well, they have pump houses for their rural water systems, and a lot of people forget to turn their heaters on, they forget to go check their pump houses to make sure that the doors are closed or adequately heated."

"Then we get calls like crazy."

To avoid frozen pipes—which can burst and cause costly damage—homeowners should disconnect all outdoor hoses and turn off (and cover if possible) all outdoor faucets at their shut-off valves before freezing temperatures arrive.

"If you're able to drain them, that would be recommended," McPherson said.

"If you're living in an older home and you've got your kitchen water lines run in the exterior wall I do recommend keeping your sink base cabinet open so that the ambient air in your home [can] kind of keep those areas warm, [they'll be] less likely to freeze."

Evans said it's important that people check their pump houses, to make sure their doors are closed properly, they're properly insulated and their space heaters are working.

"Not just their space heaters, but their wall heaters as well. Make sure everything's on, make sure everything's warm," he added.

The trouble comes when everything is frozen and the water systems freeze up with their pumps running.

"Their pumps can just continually run with their frozen pump houses and their pumps can die, their motors can go and we get calls all the time," Evans said.

You should also keep heat on even while you aren’t home and have someone check in on your home or business if you are travelling.

"In all areas of your house, not just the rooms that you're spending time in but especially those areas like bathrooms, laundry rooms, kitchens, make sure that the heat is on even in those areas, even if you're not home," McPherson said.

She added that it's important to inspect for cold air drafts near pipes in unheated areas and seal any gaps with insulation or caulking.

In homes and businesses with a risk of freezing, the recommendation is to let faucets drip slightly, which keeps water moving and reduces the risk.

People can also put rolled-up towels in front of drafty doors or space heaters near chillier areas to help keep the home warm.

"Some people don't always mention modular homes but we do recommend making sure that you've got your skirting all buttoned up so that you don't worry about any of your water lines below your modular freezing and bursting," McPherson said.

McPherson said their team is ready for the cold snap, with their 24-hour crew staffed up.

- With files from Josh Dawson & Cindy White