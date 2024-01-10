Highway 97 north of Summerland closing briefly Thursday for ongoing slide mitigation work

Photo: AIMRoads File Photo

Travellers are once again being advised by AIM Roads that there will be a planned closure on Highway 97 for blasting on Thursday north of Summerland.

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently until the site is stable.

Travellers are reminded that conditions can change quickly and to check drivebc.ca/ for the most current road conditions and closures.