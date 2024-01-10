Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association hoping to expand security program

Casey Richardson

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is continuing their work to increase safety and deter crime, with plans to bring in a private safety company to work on security measures for local businesses.

Brett Turner, executive director with the Downtown Penticton BIA ,said the association has been working hard with the city, bylaw, RCMP and many other community stakeholders over the last couple of years.

In 2021, Penticton council approved a $40,000 grant for the DPBIA to install a security surveillance pilot program in downtown areas.

Cameras and signage were installed in multiple undisclosed locations in the downtown core with strobe lights and two-way voice capability, monitored by a remote security officer.

Turner, who has been with the organization for the past year and a half, said it has led to some very valuable things for their organization, and overall for the city.

"At the end of the day, the camera program is a component of helping keep the neighbourhood safe. And we've been able to ultimately capture several incidents on camera that have led to getting some people that are doing some less than nice things on the streets," he said.

"We have a couple of high-risk areas that just face constant vandalism, constant theft and many issues at night, not just once a day or a week. Those areas we've been able to really make an impact for our downtown businesses and general security of the area."

Turner said these cameras have also assisted bylaw officers with their work.

"Overall our businesses are reporting crime, thefts, and [other] incidences are actually down. It's unfortunate to see the incident that happened yesterday at Freeride," he added.

This past weekend, Freeride Boardshop shared that one of their staff members was assaulted by a person who came into the shop, appearing to be high, and ended up using smashed glass shards to injure an employee.

This is turn lead their owner to call on city council, the provincial government and other authorities to do what needs to be done to solve the root problem.

"I just wanted to say that, we feel terribly when we see things like what happened two days ago at Freeride and one of the other things that we're working on is a safety program with a private safety company that can come in and work with our local businesses on security measures," Turner said.

"So for example, cameras in your business, different ways that you can protect the front of your store, different ways that you can train staff on how to deal with some of these scenarios. These situations people don't just receive training for in their day to day life."

The hope is that businesses will have training to be able to deal with similar scenarios.

Turner said the DPBIA is reporting to see less crime and vandalism downtown since the implementation of their cameras.

"Downtown is seeing much better numbers than in in the last two, three years past and overall, the businesses have fared pretty well," he said, pointing to a recent statistics update presented by RCMP.

"We've been reached out to by other areas of town, [such as] the industrial area, which is having a heck of a time right now with thefts and vandalism. A lot of the school district properties are having some issues with drug paraphernalia, things like that and even shopping centres, Cherry Lane mall and Penticton Plaza.

"A number of these areas have reached out to us at the downtown BIA based on the success of our camera program."

Because of this, Turner said the organization has been working with the city on creating a city wide council, which would include members of Interior Health, RCMP, Bylaw, the school board and community stakeholders.

"Ultimately, get together as a broader council and start applying some resources and some lessons that we've learned with our program downtown and be able to expand that to more of a city wide program," he said.

"So we're working on that now. I don't have a timeline of when that will come to life, but it's been in discussion for the last six to nine months and we're working hard behind the scenes to make that happen."

In the meantime, Turner said he would love to see the province get more boots on the ground in some of the communities, to get a better sense of the impacts of their decisions.

"The province has brought a lot of temporary housing or shelter to Penticton and the resources along with that haven't necessarily come at the same rate," he said.

There's also hope from the city that the Integrated Crisis Response Team, formerly known as Car 40, the provincially-funded program which pairs RCMP officers with health care professionals, will aid in helping free up law enforcement agents to focus on crime.

"There's always more that everybody can do. And that's an easy statement to say, obviously as many people before me have said, this is a complex issue that isn't unique to Penticton."