Penticton man avoids jail time after assaulting woman

Photo: Castanet

A Penticton man is planning on turning his life around after an assault against a woman.

Levi T. Johnson, 24, faced sentencing in Penticton court this week for an assault against a woman in early 2023, also breaching a release order by doing so. Johnson had pleaded guilty.

Court heard that on Feb. 1, 2023, RCMP received two calls reporting a woman screaming in a car in the area of Penticton Avenue in Penticton.

Court heart that police found Johnson in the vehicle with the woman, who reported she had rejected Johnson's advances and stated she wanted to go home. He had not wanted her to leave and became violent, hitting her multiple times as she tried to escape.

She reports that she still suffers from fear and nightmares following the incident.

Court also heard that Johnson has spent the nearly one-year since the incident bettering himself, attending a VisionQuest program, counselling, and has been on a path away from substance abuse.

“I feel like a completely different person,” Johnson told the court. "I don't want to go back. I've never ever accomplished anything like [the significance of this]."

Judge Lynett Jung warned him not to take domestic partner violence lightly.

“This was bad stuff, you know? You can’t go back to that,” Judge Jung said, noting an ongoing problem of domestic violence in this community and beyond.

“You gotta learn about how important it is that when you’re in a romantic or intimate relationship, that should be a place of safety … it’s your responsibility to learn how to be a safe partner.”

Jung passed a suspended sentence of 18 months, meaning no jail time for Johnson. He will be on standard probation conditions, including no contact with his victim, no possession of weapons and being required to attend any counselling programs directed by his probation officer.

He will also have to pay a victim surcharge fee of $150.

"Good luck. We don’t want to see you back," Jung said.

"You stay healthy and get to work.”