Penticton  

Enter to win $200 prize pack from downtown Penticton businesses

Major downtown giveaway

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is kicking off 2024 with an opportunity to win prizes while supporting local.

The Downtown Winter Giveaway is launching, with 13 gift card packages up for grabs in January.

“We are thrilled to support our local businesses by purchasing gift cards and extending the benefits to our community," said Amber Belcourt, head of operations and communications.

Thirteen lucky winners will receive prize packs worth a minimum of $200 each, featuring gift certificates to downtown Penticton businesses.

Enter in one of several ways:

Each completed task earns an additional contest entry, and winners will be announced every Tuesday to Friday, starting from Jan. 10 to Jan. 31.

