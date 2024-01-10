Foundry starting up inclusive space in Summerland for queer youth, allies

Photo: File photo/Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

Foundry Penticton has launched a new program in Summerland, working to create safe spaces for queer youth and allies.

The youth organization announced the expansion of its RADAR program, which offers a safe group for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community along with allies and friends to gather.

Foundry youth peer support worker Kayley Robb said it can be hard for youth in the South Okanagan community to get to Penticton for the program, so they are expanding into new areas.

Summerland's group will meet on Tuesday afternoons and will run bi-weekly in the upper level of the Summerland Arts & Cultural Centre.

"We are going to do a variety of different things, it's not always going to be the same thing, nor is it always going to be related to queer culture, it's just more about providing that space," Robb added.

"Today, I have planned to do some board games, there's going to be snacks, and we're going to work on making a community agreement just to make sure that it's safe space that everyone feels comfortable in."

Future activities could include crafts, games, movie nights or other ideas.

"It's all kind of based on the youth and what they're looking to see in their community."

Robb said this project is close to her heart, growing up in the community and seeing such limited opportunities available.

"It's important to me in that sense, because I've experienced that and having a safe environment for queer youth is important, especially with the political climate right now, where it can feel really scary out there," she added.

"The Foundry is something that I wish that I had when I was growing up."

The gatherings will be held bi-weekly on Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"It's important to reiterate that you do not have to be queer to go to this group. It's for allies as well. Obviously, we want people who are our allies. We don't want people who are not accepting, because this is going to be a safe space," Robb said.

Foundry Penticton offers young people ages 12 to 24 access to mental health and substance use support, physical and sexual healthcare, peer support and social services. For more information, head to their website here.