Penticton man may avoid jail time after assaulting 13-year-old at Skaha Beach

A Penticton man who admitted to sexual assault against a child may avoid jail time.

In Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday, court heart details of the man’s case, after he previously pleaded guilty to the assault.

A routine publication ban is in place as to the identity of the assailant, to protect the child’s anonymity. Castanet will refer to him as "L.D."

L.D. admitted to having kissed a friend’s daughter, who was 13 years old, at Skaha Beach in July 2022. L.D. had taken her and other young family friends to the beach for the day.

The victim said that L.D. had pulled her close and kissed her on the mouth while in the lake, and that L.D. had been drinking alcohol.

The victim then swam away to a dock, waiting for her father, who arrived later.

A friend of the victim told the victim’s father that L.D. had kissed the victim.

L.D. confessed to his fiancée when he got home that he “did something bad,” confirming that he had kissed the girl, causing the fiancée to call the police.

Court heard that L.D. told police he had been drinking, and smoking marijuana, and that he “felt like a pig” for having done what he did.

In a victim impact statement read in court, the girl said she has lost trust of men, and is suffering from anxiety and a fear of physical touch.

Crown and defence made a joint submission, recommending a 12-month conditional sentence to be served in the community, which would include, among other restrictions, no contact with the victim and no drugs or alcohol.

Judge Lynett Jung acknowledged L.D.'s guilty plea and the child’s statement, before deciding to take a little more time to pass sentence.

Jung ordered a pre-sentence report with a psychological component, which will take place before she renders judgement at a later date.