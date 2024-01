Photo: File photo

Travellers heading along Naramata Road on Tuesday should expect some delays, as City of Penticton crews work on repairs.

The city asked drivers to slow down and watch for electrical crews, who are repairing a downed power pole following an earlier vehicle accident.

The section of road affected is between 785 and 851 Naramata Road, which the city said will continue to be running single-lane alternating throughout the today.