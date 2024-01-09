Fresh snow finally falls at South Okanagan ski hills

Photo: Apex Resort Live Webcam Apex Mountain webcams on Tuesday morning show the hillside covered in snow

Heavy snowfall is a welcome sign for those wanting to hit the hills this week, with South Okanagan ski hills seeing a hefty addition.

Apex Mountain Resort has seen 20 centimetres of snow in the past 24 hours, with Tuesday noted as an official powder day.

The hill was able to re-open their quad chair after some mechanical issues, which will run along with the triple chair lift and magic carpet.

The return of snow boosted open runs this morning, totalling 47 open runs out of 80.

The skate loop is open as well.

Baldy Mountain Resort outside of Oliver reported 12 centimetres of snow in the past 24 hours, and while the Eagle chair is closed for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, it will be back open shortly.

The hill has been waiting on more snow to the northside in order to open the Sugarlump quad.

More storm cycles are on the way so powderhounds can expect to see more terrain open soon and conditions to improve.

Mother Nature has been slow with the snow this year, as conditions across the province have been unseasonably warm and dry, partly due to the impact of El Niño.