Mayor to give 'State of the City' talk at Okanagan College

Photo: Julius Bloomfield

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual "State of the City" address with Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

Presented by Cascades Casino, the event will take place at Okanagan College’s Community Hall on Friday, January 19, 2024, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

“It’s really great to begin 2024 by speaking to business leaders and residents about the work we’ve done over the past year, and more importantly, what we can expect to see over the next 12 months to support Council’s priorities,” said Mayor Bloomfield, in a press release issued Monday.

“The addition of a new director of public safety and the recommendations that council received from the OCP’s housing task force are a couple of things that will have a big impact this year.”

Admission is free, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. A buffet breakfast will be provided by Marmalade Cat Cafe? for a fee of $30, or $25 for Chamber of Commerce members.

Space is limited so registration is required, online here.

Audience members will be able to submit questions to the mayor when they register, or electronically during the event. Live polls will also be used to provide an interactive discussion.