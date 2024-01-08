Annual Penticton Art Gallery collaboration with Cannery Brewing seeking mini-mural artists

Photo: Contributed 2023 Artist Zac Abney, photo provided by Cannery Brewing

Cannery Brewing and the Penticton Art Gallery are seeking artists for the fourth edition of their "Mini Mural" exhibition and sale.

Interested artists can submit their names before Friday, January 26, 2024 for consideration.

In the past, the exhibition has featured only four-by-four square projects. But this year, artists now have the freedom to select the size and shape of their canvas — the traditional square, or a two-by-four canvas that can be displayed horizontally or vertically.

“We’ve dropped the ‘square’ in the title of the project, but we are keeping the rest of the format the same. We hope this encourages more flexibility and creativity in the proposals and expands options for the artists and those looking to purchase the murals,” said PAG communications coordinator Chelsea Terry.

Ten artists will be selected who will then need to create their art before a grand unveiling at Cannery Brewing on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The unveiling will coincide with the kickoff of the third annual Ignite the Arts Festival, and the murals will stay up on the walls of Cannery until they are auctioned off at a special gala on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Each selected artist will be be provided with plywood panels, professionally framed by the Penticton Art Gallery, and each completed piece will be treated for outdoor display.

Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium and will also receive 50 per cent of the proceeds from the mural auction in the fall.

All remaining funds will go towards the Penticton Art Gallery's community outreach initiatives.

“We are delighted to partner with the Penticton Art Gallery again on this project. We love being able to showcase the talents of so many amazing artists. Their incredible artwork adds vibrancy and creativity to our walls and provides a unique opportunity to have their art seen by all the locals and tourists who visit our brewery," said Ian Dyck, Cannery Brewing co-owner.

Interested artists must submit an artist statement, artist bio, and proposal or rough draft for their murals.

More information can be found online here.