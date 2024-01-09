'Something needs to change': Penticton business owner rattled after violent incident at downtown store

Chelsea Powrie

A downtown Penticton business owner is fed up and worried after a violent incident at his shop that he says is part of a growing problem.

Rob Burnett owns Freeride Boardshop, located across from City Hall in the 100 block of Main Street.

This weekend, one of his staff members was assaulted by a person who came into the shop "clearly high," who became aggressive — not an uncommon experience at the shop and others downtown, most notably in recent years being a brutal assault on the owner of Ogo's Ice Cream Shop, next door to Freeride.

The man had allegedly come in earlier with behaviour that raised red flags, asking to pay for an expensive skateboard with a debit card that store employees believed had been stolen, because the man said it could "only use tap."

Burnett reports that he came back later, holding a glass bong, which he then smashed. He hurled the jagged shards directly at an employee when he was asked to leave.

"He put a big gash in [my employee's] arm," Burnett recounted.

"He started yelling, he grabbed our store sign out front [and made threats] then finally just ran off ... he ran into the bathroom at Isshin [Sushi Bar] on Front Street and the cops went in and got him out of there."

Burnett's employee Grayden Portman ended up in the hospital getting stitches for the cut, after first capturing the alleged assailant on camera.

"It's just kind of the reality of what it's like, working in downtown Penticton, regardless of the business. Just so much of the day can just be wondering who's going to come into the store," Portman said.

"And it's weird to have to be so suspicious of everyone who comes in."

Burnett said this was the most violent incident at his store, but certainly not an anomaly in terms of his employees feeling worried.

"It just feels like forever now, feels almost like it's normal," he said.

"A few times a week we have people come in to the store that are trying to steal from us, and this latest incident has us a little nervous about what people are capable of."

Burnett wonders when enough will be enough, and calls on city council, the provincial government and other authorities to do what needs to be done to solve the root problem.

"We need more police and we need more people working in the healthcare system dealing with these people," Burnett said, adding his frustration with what he sees as a catch-and-release system for criminals.

"I think every type of crime needs to have some accountability for it ... we need these people to be held accountable earlier on in the justice system, in order for them to kind of realize, you know, what is going to happen to them if they continue that behaviour."

Moving forward, Burnett isn't sure what he should do as a business owner to protect his employees, many of whom are young people.

"This [latest incident] could have been worse than a few stitches. What's going to happen next time?" Burnett said.

"I don't know if it's going to take someone actually being killed in an incident like this for there to be some sort of reform ... Something needs to change."