Shrek the Musical bringing laughs and big local talent to Penticton stage

Photo: Melanie Eksal Three actors, all portraying Princess Fiona at different ages, rehearse for Shrek the Musical in Penticton.

There’s something for everybody in the hilarious, uplifting Shrek the Musical, set to kick off in Penticton later this month.

Presented by Soundstage Productions, tickets are on sale for the 30-person ensemble show, held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre from Jan. 17 - 20.

“This [show] ticks every box of musical theatre,” said director Lynne Leydier. “We have prosthetics, we have puppetry, we have a full orchestra, we have so many big and major moving sets and pieces and a full cast.”

The cast and crew was busy on Jan. 7 for a dress rehearsal, having spent over three months worth of just Sundays preparing for the musical’s launch this month.

“That’s what so amazing about this, and the magic of it,” said Leydier, when speaking of the time and effort put in by cast and crew, all of whom “have lives” outside of the musical. “It’s so massive in such a limited time.

“It’s really exciting to create this whole world.”

Leydier said the inspiration behind choosing Shrek as her next musical to direct came from seeing the show firsthand.

“When I saw it the first time, I laughed my head off. It just hit me that this was the time to do this show in this town. We’ve had the fires, we had COVID, so much — and this show has so many laughs, it’s so fun and it’s got great music and great heart. I was pretty excited.

It’s all about transformation and finding your truth. It’s a pretty special show. There’s something for everybody, and it will lift your spirits.”

Leydier estimates that it took around 50 people, including the cast, to make the show a reality, with that effort being “local talent.”

“It’s been a whole journey, in and of itself. We made everything for the show ourselves,” she said. “I’m really proud of that.”

With an active studio, Leydier said what she enjoys most about organizing and directing plays is meeting “the best people.”

“I meet people from all walks of life,” she said. “I love the collaboration, I love meeting people who are really good at what they do. It’s really special to work together with the team and create something like this. You see how people grow through the whole process.”

Forrest Tymchuk, who plays Lord Farquaad, said this is the fourth musical he has been a part of.

“My wife is a professional actor, and she dragged me out for my first one a long time ago. We always do shows together, it’s our thing,” he said.

After hours of rehearsal, Tymchuk said cast and crew were spending the day doing their first “[non-stop] run-through.”

“It’ll be really nice for everyone to start feeling fluid and getting into where they [need to be]. You never really find your gait until you actually get through a run,” he added.

“This is where I’m really excited … with the rehearsal period, because now we start running and you just go over, and over, and over, because everybody knows their (part), and it’s just putting it all together.”

Tymchuk said he believes the crowd will enjoy the harmonies in the songs, with one “heartbreaking” harmony with the “three other mains.”

“It’s such a beautiful piece,” he said. “It’s really a huge show. Everything is wild. It’s going to be an insane show.”

The show opens Wednesday, Jan. 17 with a limited run through Jan. 20 only. For more information, including tickets, click here.

Watch the video below for a sneak peek from Sunday's dress rehearsal: