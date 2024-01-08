Keep up healthy resolutions in Penticton, while still indulging in a good time

Photo: Gratify.Penticton

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

There are plenty of ways to achieve those healthy New Year resolutions in the South Okanagan.

Enjoy a “cozy and private float tank” in Penticton at oGo Float, which is described as a “healing sanctuary” in a “relaxing atmosphere.”

With a tagline of “Relax Harder,” oGo Float offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a float in one of their tanks that holds 800 pounds of Epsom salt in less than 12 inches of filtered water for 90 minutes. With an environment created to block sensory stimuli, floaters enjoy complete silence in the dark, in perfectly calibrated skin-temperature water.

“Floating” can provide the benefits of reducing stress, improving sleep, helping with anxiety and even assist with physical pain.

For more information or to book a session online or by phone, visit ogofloat.ca

Cut out the processed ingredients but keep the rich flavours by treating yourself to some sweets from Gratify.

“Since the beginning we've chosen premium plant based foods while avoiding highly processed ingredients,” said co-owner Ryan Oickle. “In our sweets we opt for nutrient dense nuts, seeds, and oats (for example), versus gluten-containing wheat which causes gut health issues for most people.”

With a meat-free menu, Gratify avoids the use of factory-farmed animals, and instead opts to make their own vegan cheese and uses ingredients to “mimic the texture of chicken and scrambled eggs in their respective dishes.”

Founded by Connie Oickle, a trained holistic nutritionist, Gratify has moved from providing just sweets to a fuller menu after bringing on Chef Thomas, and has since launched salad bowls, which Oickle said are difficult to keep in stock.

“They are also available at the Blenz on Nanaimo Ave.,” he said. “The Vietnamese Bowl with peanut sauce is the most popular … but the Mediterranean Bowl features a Sundried Tomato and Basil Vinaigrette that tastes amazing on just about everything.”

For the winter, Gratify is offering Pho, which Oickle said “will keep you warm through the winter.”

“Look for Cupcakes sometime soon,” he said, while adding they too, of course, will be gluten-free and vegan.

Gratify is located at 544 Main St. in Penticton. For more information, visit gratifyhealth.ca

Pamper your skin with personalized skin care products for “any skin concern” at La Creme Skin Care & Boutique, located at 101-207 Main St in Penticton.

Offering a variety of services as well as luxury bath and body products, La Creme Boutique is your one-stop shop for all things skin care.

For more information and to book online, visit lacremeluxe.com

Treat yourself to relaxation while also caring for the environment by booking an oasis retreat in an eco-conscious accommodation at Similkameen Wild Resort & Winery Retreat.

From glamping, to wine tasting, to yoga retreats, the estate offers a variety of ways to pamper yourself and a loved one.

For more information, visit similkameenwild.com

