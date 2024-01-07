More blasting planned on Highway 97 near Summerland on Sunday

Photo: AIM Roads

Motorists are advised that another blasting operation is planned on Highway 97 at the slide site north of Summerland today.

AIM Roads had originally intended to do the work Monday, but then announced that it had moved the schedule up to Sunday.

Drivers can expect the highway north of Summerland to be closed in both directions between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently throughout the winter until the site is stable.



