No more jail time for serial shoplifter sentenced in Penticton

A Penticton man will spend no more time behind bars for a string of thefts from a local grocery store.

Robert L. G. Cook, 56, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Friday to learn his sentence.

The court heard that he fell on hard times during the pandemic, losing his home and relapsing into addiction after 10 years without a criminal incident.

The crime spree began in August 2021, when Cook stole $114 worth of merchandise from the Real Canadian Superstore, concealing it under his clothes.

A loss prevention officer attempted to stop him, but Cook ignored him and walked away.

Then on April 2, 2022, Cook once again targeted the Superstore, stealing about $325 of merchandise.

On June 9, 2022, RCMP established some surveillance on Cook, since he was known to be a prolific shoplifter. He was spotted once again at Superstore, despite two separate police orders prohibiting him from being there.

Cook was arrested at that time, then released.

On August 15, 2022, Cook was at Superstore again, this time taking $72 worth of merchandise and ignoring his ban from the store.

The judge noted these were far from victimless crimes, especially in an economy where many are struggling.

"When businesses are stolen from, at the cost of hiring security such as loss prevention officers and the cost of the loss of product , [that] gets passed on to the end consumer, the end consumers [who] are all the citizens of Penticton,” the judge said.

Court heart that Cook has a lengthy property crime-related history, but nothing for many years prior to this spree. He was clean and sober for 10 years before COVID-19 struck, when he became homeless and turned back to drugs.

The judge decided Cook's credit for time served while awaiting sentencing would suffice, and sentenced him to a 12-month probationary period, and a ban from Real Canadian Superstore.

"He's taken some great steps to try and address his addiction once again," the judge said.

"He's shown in the past that he has success in doing so."