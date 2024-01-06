Historic Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos offering new classes in traditional cooking and penny-pinching in the kitchen

Photo: Grist Mill and Gardens Chris Mathieson of the Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos.

The Grist Mill and Gardens Historic Site in Keremeos is launching a new series of heritage food workshops aimed at exploring traditional cooking methods, with an eye to cost-saving.

“These new workshops offer a valuable perspective on living frugally, drawing insights from the resourceful practices of early settlers in the Similkameen and food practices that were very familiar to our ancestors,” says Chris Mathieson, general manager of the Grist Mill, in a press release.

“We hope to help participants reconsider their relationship with what they eat when so many of us have opted for expensive convenience over the joyful, and often cheaper, preparation of our own meals and treats.”

Mathieson will lead the workshops, bringing his decades of experience to the table. Mathieson describes himself as having a genuine passion for educating individuals about the origins of their food.

“Fall 2023 was exceptionally challenging for our site, due to the wildfire season and broad economic uncertainty,” says Mathieson.

“We’re excited to be able to expand our off-season offerings with activities like these workshops to generate much-needed revenue to maintain this piece of heritage, and we’re blown away by the incredible response to these sessions so far.”

The in-person workshops will include frugal cooking skills, cheesemaking, working with sourdough, and smoking and curing.

All will be hosted at the Grist Mill kitchen on weekends through January and early February.

Tickets range from $30-40, depending on the topic. More information is available on the Grist Mill website.