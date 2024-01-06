Penticton names January Crime Stoppers Month

Photo: South Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Penticton city council has proclaimed January as Crime Stoppers Month, embracing a national movement in communities around Canada.

Members of Crime Stoppers met the mayor on the steps of City Hall this week to make it official.

The goal is to raise awareness about local crime prevention and reporting options, promote unity, and further safety and awareness.

Crime Stoppers is a completely anonymous option for sending in tips about crimes or criminal activity.

In the South Okanagan, report online at sostips.ca, call 1-800-222-8477 or download the P3 mobile app.