Regional district delayed in acquisition process for Okanagan Falls sewer system

After numerous public inquiries, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has provided a brief update on their plans to acquire the Vintage Views Sewer and Lakeshore Water systems in Okanagan Falls, which have been delayed.

The privately-owned utilities have had a bumpy road over the years, earning scrutiny from the Ministry of Environment and drawing fines.

The RDOS decided to begin the process of taking over the utilities, and now say "several outstanding tasks" remain that have delayed reports and calculations of final costs to taxpayers.

"The utility acquisition process is complex and challenging to ensure all information has been evaluated and considered. Some items have taken longer to assess than anticipated. Completion of the pending items is expected soon and reports should be finished by the end of January," reads an update from the district.



Liisa Bloomfield, RDOS senior manager of utilities, is postponing the final presentation on the project to the RDOS Board of Directors until Thursday, February 8, 2024.

"At that time, information gathered to date will be presented to the RDOS Board for discussion, including any outstanding issues and next steps of the acquisition process."

All assessment reports will be publicly available after that meeting on the RDOS Connections website.