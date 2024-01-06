More blasting to close Highway 97 near Summerland Sunday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

AIM Roads has announced it has changed the day for planned blasting that will close Highway 97, which will now take place tomorrow.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, drivers can expect the highway north of Summerland to be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently throughout the winter until the site is stable.

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

Motorists are advised that another blasting is planned on Highway 97 at the slide site north of Summerland Monday, Jan. 8.

Highway 97 will be closed between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that day.

“The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed,” reads a notice from contractor AIM Roads.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently throughout the winter until the site is stable.