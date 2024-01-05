City of Penticton prepping for snowfall

Photo: Pixabay stock image

With snow in the forecast, the City of Penticton is reminding residents what to expect, and what to do.

Crews have begun spraying an anti-ice salt and water solution on roads, and when snow arrives, they will focus on priority main roadways first, before advancing to side streets.

A team of 23 hand crew members will be tasked with shovelling city stairways, walkways, transit shelters and parking lots.

According to a city press release, residents should be reminded:

The City’s Good Neighbour Bylaw requires property owners or property occupants to clear all sidewalks adjoining their properties of snow and ice before 11 a.m. following a weather event. This also includes the sidewalk at the transit stops if you have one in front of your property.

Remember when shovelling your driveway to pile the snow on the left side of the driveway (facing the property) so when plows go by, they won’t drag the piles back into your driveway entrance.

Clear any catch basins near your home to prevent flooding, and remove snow away from fire hydrants to make them accessible and visible to fire crews.

Take care on the roads and sidewalks, anticipating winter conditions.

For more tips and information about Penticton snow-clearing processes, visit penticton.ca/snow.